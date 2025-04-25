ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka High Court Orders Stringent Action Against Misuse Of National Emblems By Ex-MPs, MLAs

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed the central and state governments to frame and enforce strict guidelines for using national emblems and flags.

The court expressed serious concern over the unauthorised use of these symbols by former Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), especially on letterheads and vehicles.

A division bench led by Chief Justice NV Anjaria and Justice MI Arun passed this order while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by the High Court Legal Services Committee. The PIL sought a ban on the improper use of national emblems and names related to the national flag.

The court stated that it is 'unfortunate and misleading' that individuals who no longer hold office continue to display national symbols on their vehicles and official communications.

“This practice sends the wrong message to the public and must be stopped immediately,” the bench observed. It added that law enforcement agencies must take swift and effective action to curb the misuse.

Strict Enforcement of Existing Laws like, the court ordered strict implementation of the following laws and rules related to national emblems and symbols, the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Rules, 1982, the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005, the State Emblem of India (Regulation of Use) Rules, 2007 and 2010, Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 and Karnataka Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989, especially Rule 145-A, which bans misuse of state emblems.

The court has also issued binding directions to senior officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Road Transport, and the Ministry of Consumer Affairs at the central level, as well as to the Principal Secretary of the Karnataka Home Department, to ensure enforcement of these laws.

The bench emphasised that national emblems and flags are symbols of the country's pride, sovereignty, and historical legacy. “They represent the dignity and honour of the nation, as well as its fundamental values, rich history, and cultural heritage,” the court stated.

The High Court guidelines