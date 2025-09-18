ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka High Court Fines Petitioner ₹50,000 For Plea To Halt Release Of Jolly LLB 3

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a public interest petition seeking to stop the release and screening of the film Jolly LLB 3, scheduled for release on September 19, and imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on the petitioner.

A division bench comprising of Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Joshi heard the plea filed by 27-year-old Syed Neelofar of Manjunath Nagar, Bengaluru. The court said the fine must be deposited with the High Court Registry and warned that failure to pay could result in further action, with the matter listed again on 4th October.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that a recently released teaser of Jolly LLB 3 contained dialogues and scenes that were derogatory to judges and lawyers and undermined the dignity of the judiciary.

The bench observed that the film is a comedy intended to entertain. "It may not appeal to our or your sense of humour, but that alone cannot be a reason to curb creativity or impose censorship," the court remarked.