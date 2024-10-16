Karnataka High Court Dismisses Case Against Youth For Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' In Mosque

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has quashed a case against two youths charged with inciting religious sentiments by shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at a mosque. The case stemmed from an FIR filed at the Kadaba police station, alleging that Keertan Kumar and M Sachin Kumar entered the Badria Jumma Masjid in Mardhala, Dakshina Kannada, and shouted the slogans.

The single-judge bench, led by Justice M Nagaprasanna, reviewed the petition to dismiss the FIR, noting, "We do not understand the argument that shouting slogans like 'Jai Shri Ram' incites religious sentiments." The court pointed out that IPC Section 295 A, which addresses acts that intentionally inflame religious sentiments, did not apply in this case.

The bench highlighted the complainant's assertion that Hindus and Muslims in the Kadapa region live in harmony, questioning how the incident could threaten communal peace. It found no substantial evidence to support the claims of mischief or criminal intimidation against the accused, emphasising that allowing the case to proceed would amount to an abuse of the legal process.

The complaint, filed by a local, CM Haider Ali, alleged that the accused shouted slogans and made threats during their intrusion on September 24, 2023. Initially identified as unknown, the accused were later taken into custody. However, the court ruled in favour of the youths, indicating that their actions did not warrant criminal prosecution.