Karnataka High Court Directs State Govt To File Progress Report On Stampede Probe By June 12

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing on the June 4 stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to June 12 (Thursday). However the court directed the state government to submit a report on the progress of the inquiry in a sealed cover on or before Thursday.

The High Court after taking suo motu cognisance of the tragic incident on June 5 had adjourned the hearing on Tuesday while directing the government to file a status report.

Advocate general Shashikiran Shetty on Tuesday sought one month time for submitting the report stating that the government has set up a judicial commission giving it one month time to give a report. "Once the report is given, we will file the reply," he said.

The bench however sought to know what is the difficulty in filing the report by the government. The AG replied saying he did not want to put it (the report) in open court as there are chances of the Government being prejudged. "Whatever is being said here is being used by the accused there (in their defence in seeking bail). To which the bench asked the AG to file to submit the report in a sealed cover on or before the next hearing on June 12.