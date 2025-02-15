Karnataka High Court Directs Govt To Enforce Penalties For Negligence In Dengue Prevention

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed the government to not only ensure medical facilities for dengue patients to recover, but also implement rules to penalise individuals, organisations, and housing complexes whose negligence contributes to the spread of the disease.

A division bench of Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind issued the order while hearing a suo moto public interest litigation (PIL) initiated based on the media reports highlighting the rising cases of dengue in the state.

The bench emphasised that municipal authorities must remain proactive in tackling factors that lead to mosquito breeding, particularly institutions, and residential complexes that allow stagnant water to accumulate and also neglect solid waste disposal.

The bench mentioned in its order that, according to Article 21 of the Constitution, it is the fundamental right of every citizen to have a good and healthy environment. It is the statutory duty of the government and the authorities to provide a healthy and disease-free environment to the citizens, it said.

The bench also cited a research report by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, which highlighted the changes in temperature, rainfall, and stagnant water leading to mosquito breeding. Citing the research, the court highlighted necessitating stringent preventive measures.

Additionally, the bench also remarked that letters to the editor in newspapers were the pulse of the society, “They are a barometer that reflects the real activities of society. The opinions expressed by ordinary citizens in letters to the editor are true and significant, the bench said in its order.