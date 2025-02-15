ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka High Court Directs Govt To Enforce Penalties For Negligence In Dengue Prevention

Hearing a PIL the court stressed municipal authorities to proactively address factors contributing to mosquito breeding and dengue outbreaks.

Karnataka High Court
Karnataka High Court (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 15, 2025, 7:31 PM IST

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed the government to not only ensure medical facilities for dengue patients to recover, but also implement rules to penalise individuals, organisations, and housing complexes whose negligence contributes to the spread of the disease.

A division bench of Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind issued the order while hearing a suo moto public interest litigation (PIL) initiated based on the media reports highlighting the rising cases of dengue in the state.

The bench emphasised that municipal authorities must remain proactive in tackling factors that lead to mosquito breeding, particularly institutions, and residential complexes that allow stagnant water to accumulate and also neglect solid waste disposal.

The bench mentioned in its order that, according to Article 21 of the Constitution, it is the fundamental right of every citizen to have a good and healthy environment. It is the statutory duty of the government and the authorities to provide a healthy and disease-free environment to the citizens, it said.

The bench also cited a research report by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, which highlighted the changes in temperature, rainfall, and stagnant water leading to mosquito breeding. Citing the research, the court highlighted necessitating stringent preventive measures.

Additionally, the bench also remarked that letters to the editor in newspapers were the pulse of the society, “They are a barometer that reflects the real activities of society. The opinions expressed by ordinary citizens in letters to the editor are true and significant, the bench said in its order.

Read More:

  1. West Bengal: Kolkata Records 93% Less Dengue Cases From Last Year
  2. Explained | Kerala Man Contracts Murine Typhus: What Is This Rare Disease

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed the government to not only ensure medical facilities for dengue patients to recover, but also implement rules to penalise individuals, organisations, and housing complexes whose negligence contributes to the spread of the disease.

A division bench of Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and Justice K.V. Aravind issued the order while hearing a suo moto public interest litigation (PIL) initiated based on the media reports highlighting the rising cases of dengue in the state.

The bench emphasised that municipal authorities must remain proactive in tackling factors that lead to mosquito breeding, particularly institutions, and residential complexes that allow stagnant water to accumulate and also neglect solid waste disposal.

The bench mentioned in its order that, according to Article 21 of the Constitution, it is the fundamental right of every citizen to have a good and healthy environment. It is the statutory duty of the government and the authorities to provide a healthy and disease-free environment to the citizens, it said.

The bench also cited a research report by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pune, which highlighted the changes in temperature, rainfall, and stagnant water leading to mosquito breeding. Citing the research, the court highlighted necessitating stringent preventive measures.

Additionally, the bench also remarked that letters to the editor in newspapers were the pulse of the society, “They are a barometer that reflects the real activities of society. The opinions expressed by ordinary citizens in letters to the editor are true and significant, the bench said in its order.

Read More:

  1. West Bengal: Kolkata Records 93% Less Dengue Cases From Last Year
  2. Explained | Kerala Man Contracts Murine Typhus: What Is This Rare Disease

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KARNATAKA HC PILDENGUE PREVENTIONKARNATAKA DENGUE CASESHC ON DENGUE NEGLIGENCEKARNATAKA HIGH COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Anantyam Qalaa: A New Ally for Artists in Hyderabad's Art Community

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.