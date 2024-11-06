Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah To Face Mysuru Lokayukta On November 6

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday issued notice to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others on a writ petition filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna seeking a direction to transfer the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The next hearing of the case is scheduled on November 26.

In the petition, the court also issued notices to the Central and State governments, the CBI, and the Lokayukta police. The High Court directed the Lokayukta police to submit details of the probe conducted by November 25 while adjourning further hearings on the petition until November 26.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, who also issued notice to Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathi B M, brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy, Union of India, the State government, CBI and Lokayukta, asked the Lokayukta to place on record investigation conducted in the case to date.

The Mysuru Lokayukta initiated an investigation into the case following a September 27 court order to file an FIR. The Lokayukta was directed to investigate allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites worth ₹56 crore to Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi, by MUDA.

The CM is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). Siddaramaiah has consistently denied the allegations, claiming that he is facing 'political persecution'.

On a number of occasions, he has stated that he will not resign, despite ongoing demands from the opposition BJP for him to leave his position as head of government.

As the allegations surfaced, the BJP has accused the Congress of supporting "corrupt" leaders and has demanded Siddaramaiah's resignation. However, Siddaramaiah has not paid any heed to such claims.

While campaigning in Shiggaon for Congress candidate Yasir Khan Pathan, the CM came down heavily upon Prime Minister Modi and his party. He said, "Modi did not get a majority in the last Lok Sabha elections. This means that Prime Minister Modi is losing the confidence of the people in the entire country. Prime Minister Modi has given false promises to the people. Modi said that he would bring the black money abroad back to India and put 15 lakhs in the account of the people here. Has anyone got 15 lakhs?"

What Is The MUDA Scam? The MUDA scam controversy focuses on the alleged irregularities in the allotment of compensatory sites. The issue revolves around a 3.2-acre parcel of land that was gifted to Karnataka CM's wife, Parvathi, by her brother Mallikarjunaswamy in 2010.

Parvathi sought compensation after the acquisition of the land by MUDA and was then given 14 plots- which are said to be substantially more valuable than the original piece of land. It is alleged that the total value of the scam might be worth Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 4,000 crore.