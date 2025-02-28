Karnataka Health Minister Urges Union Government to Set Quality Standard For Tattoo Ink

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundurao has stressed the need for bringing tattoo ink under the cosmetic category and make it mandatory for it to pass the safety and quality standards as prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Speaking to reporters here, Gundurao said currently there are no safety or quality standards for the tattoo ink. "It also doesn't come under the medicine or cosmetic category despite containing heavy metals like selenium, chromium, platinum, arsenic etc," Gundurao said.

"We have analysed tattoo ink samples and it has been proved that it contains heavy metals which can cause skin infections and bacterial infections. Therefore, it is necessary for the Union Government to set quality standards for it and declare it as cosmetic. Till such time, the sale of tattoo ink must be banned," Gundurao said.

Explaining steps taken by the Food Safety and Drug Administration Department to ensure the quality of the medicines and food items sold in the state, Gundurao said since January, 3,608 food samples have been tested. Of them, 26 have returned as unsafe for consumption. Similarly, idli samples in 681 hotels, restaurants and street food joints were tested. The idlis prepared using plastic papers found to be unfit for consumption. "A strict warning has been issued to hotels and roadside eateries not to use plastic," he said.

Similarly, in January, as many as 1,133 drug samples were tested in state-run laboratories. Among them, 106 drugs failed the quality tests. As many as 106 samples of fried green peas were analysed and 26 samples of them reported to be unsafe.