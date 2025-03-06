Karnataka Health Minister Says Pradhana Mantri Jana Arogya Yojana Cannot Be Implemented Unless Centre Commits Funds

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao on Thursday said that the State Government will not implement the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Pradhana Mantri Jana Arogya Yojana (ABPM -JAY) unless the union government commits its share of funding for the scheme. The scheme seeks to provide free health coverage upto Rs 5 lakh for all senior citizens aged 70 and above, regardless of their income.

Replying to a question in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday, Gundurao said the Centre has not clarified details like total expenditure the implementation of the scheme will entail and how much funds the Centre will provide. "As per an estimation, the state requires around Rs 69 crore annually to implement the scheme. If we consider the Centre's share is 60%, then it has to give Rs 39 crore to the state every year. But so far the Centre has not committed to give this amount," he said.

The Minister said that his department had already written a letter to the Centre seeking clarification but so far there has been no reply. "Even our Principal Secretary to the Health Department went and met his counterparts in the union government but to no avail," he said.

Unless the Centre gives clarity on cost sharing, it is difficult for the state government to implement the scheme, he reiterated. "In Karnataka, under the Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka (ABAK) scheme, the state has covered 1.12 crore families. Of which the Centre approved only 68 lakh families while the State Government is bearing the expenditure of remaining families. As a result, the State's share for the ABAK scheme has touched 75%. If the ABPM-JAY is rolled out without the commitment from the Centre, the State's share will further go up to 90% for which the State Government is not ready," he said.

He also stressed the need for revising costs of treatments under the ABPM-JAY. "The existing costs were fixed in 2018. The Centre gives Rs 1,072 per person per year under the scheme. Now that the treatment costs have increased, the Centre should revise them immediately," he said.

Regarding the delay in making payments to private hospitals towards the treatment they provided for beneficiaries under the ABAK, Gundurao said payment is being made within 30 days after the hospitals submit bills. "We are working on reducing the payment time to 15 days," he added.