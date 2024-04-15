Lok Sabha Election 2024: HD Kumaraswamy Says His Statement on Rural Women Was Misinterpreted

Bengaluru : "I have not made a statement that is insulting to the women of Karnataka. My statement is being misinterpreted. However, I am sorry if my statement has hurt the mothers of our state," JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy said.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy's comment that women in rural areas have 'lost their way' because of the five guarantee schemes introduced by the Congress government in Karnataka, had elicited sharp reactions from the ruling party.

During a roadshow in Tumakur on Saturday Kumaraswamy said, ''Karnataka government in the last election had announced five guarantees and our mothers in the villages have lost their way. One should think about what will happen to their livelihood and that of their families. Congress doesn't have anything other than five guarantees, every day advertising about guarantees in newspapers with CM and Deputy CM photos, they have spent over Rs 300 crore," he said.

Reacting to Kumaraswamy's remark, CM Siddaramaiah said in Madikeri on Sunday, ''it shows his mindset and his feelings for women. What does he mean by saying, they have lost their way? Being a two-time Chief Minister, if he speaks about women in such a way, will people tolerate it?"

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, also attacking Kumaraswamy over his comments, "My mothers and sisters of the state have been insulted by former CM Kumaraswamy, and I do not demand that Kumaraswamy apologize for this matter. Instead, Prime Ministers and NDA alliance ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani should clarify on this statement."

Addressing a media conference today, Kumaraswamy clarified that he merely said that the government is stealing from the husbands' pockets and giving money to women. "But DK Shivakumar said that I have insulted women in such a way that I cannot even ask for forgiveness. Did I say such an obscene word?" Kumaraswamy asked.