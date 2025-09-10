ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka HC To Divorced Woman: 'Seek Employment, Don’t Depend Solely On Husband'

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has advised a divorced woman to become financially independent rather than depending permanently on her former husband for maintenance. The court observed that a well-educated woman cannot indefinitely expect financial support from her ex-husband without making efforts to secure a job.

Justice Lalitha Kanneganti, while hearing an appeal, said the woman must take steps to find employment within six months. Till then, the husband has been directed to pay Rs 10,000 per month as interim maintenance.

The case involved a woman who holds an M.Tech degree in Biotechnology and had earlier worked with Nielsen India Pvt. Ltd. Before her marriage, she was employed, but she left her job after the wedding. Following the divorce, she argued that she was under severe stress and unable to work. The family court had earlier ordered her husband, who earns about Rs 58,000 per month, to pay Rs 20,000 monthly as maintenance.

Challenging this order, the husband appealed before the High Court, contending that his ex-wife was qualified and capable of earning. After examining the case records, the High Court agreed with this argument. "A person who is qualified and fit for employment cannot simply choose to sit at home and rely on her ex-husband forever," the bench remarked.

The court modified the family court’s earlier order. It directed that until the woman secures employment, she will be entitled to Rs 10,000 per month. After six months, the husband is free to approach the family court for a review of the maintenance order. The woman, in turn, must produce records to prove that she has made genuine efforts to seek employment.