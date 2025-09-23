Karnataka HC Stays Govt Order Capping Movie Ticket Price At Rs 200
Multiplex owners and movie producers had filed a petition challenging Karnataka government's decision to cap maximum price for movie tickets at Rs 200.
Published : September 23, 2025 at 4:44 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday stayed the state government's order capping ticket prices at cinema halls and multiplexes at Rs 200.
Justice Ravi Hosamani passed an interim order on petitions filed by Multiplex Association of India and a few producers including Hombale Films, whose big budget film 'Kantara Chapter 1' is set for October 2 release, challenging the state government's September 12 order.
The petitioners had challenged the government order contending that the proviso to Rule 55 (6) is ultra vires the Karnataka Cinemas Regulation Act and violates Articles 14 (right to equality before law), 19(1) (g) (right to practice any business) of the Constitution.
Appearing for the association, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi argued that the state government has no power under the Karnataka Cinemas Regulation Act to regulate price. Further, the notification violates the rights of the multiplex owners who have spent huge sums on building cinema halls.
The government defended its decision stating that it was necessary to make cinema accessible and affordable for all sections of society. It also argued that it has the right to regulate prices of movie tickets.
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, on whose request the cap was introduced, defended the government's decision saying capping movie tickets will help the Kannada film industry.
