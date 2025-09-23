ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka HC Stays Govt Order Capping Movie Ticket Price At Rs 200

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday stayed the state government's order capping ticket prices at cinema halls and multiplexes at Rs 200.

Justice Ravi Hosamani passed an interim order on petitions filed by Multiplex Association of India and a few producers including Hombale Films, whose big budget film 'Kantara Chapter 1' is set for October 2 release, challenging the state government's September 12 order.

The petitioners had challenged the government order contending that the proviso to Rule 55 (6) is ultra vires the Karnataka Cinemas Regulation Act and violates Articles 14 (right to equality before law), 19(1) (g) (right to practice any business) of the Constitution.