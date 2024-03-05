Karnataka HC Stay on Handover of Jayalalithaa's Gold Jewellery to Tamil Nadu Government

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has stayed the process of handing over the gold ornaments of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister the late J Jayalalithaa to the Tamil Nadu government, which was under the supervision of a special court in the city. The order was passed by a bench headed by Justice PM Nawaz hearing a petition filed by Jayalalitha's niece J Deepa. The state government has been notified to file an objection regarding the case and the hearing has been adjourned to May 26.

The bench, which recorded this argument, stayed the process of handing over the gold ornaments to the Tamil Nadu government by the special court in the city and adjourned the hearing after giving notice to file objections.

What is the order of the Special Court?

It may be recalled that earlier the city's 36th City Civil and Sessions Court judge, who heard the appeal filed by RTI activist T Narasimhamurthy, fixed March 6 and 7, 2024, as the date for handing over Jayalalithaa's gold ornaments to the Tamil Nadu government. It was suggested that an authorised person should be appointed to take custody of the gold jewellery. The person should be accompanied by the Principal Secretary, Home Department, Government of Tamil Nadu, IGP of Tamil Nadu, photographers, videographers and six big boxes (trunks) with the necessary security. The Tamil Nadu deputy superintendent of police should bring this matter to the notice of the Principal Secretary, the Tamil Nadu Home Department.

What are the items?

In all, 468 types of gold and diamond jewellery weighing 7,040 grams, silver jewellery weighing 700 kg, 740 expensive slippers, 11,344 silk sarees, 250 shawls, 12 refrigerators, 10 TV sets, eight VCRs, one video camera, four CD players, two audio decks, 24 two-in-one tape recorders, 1,040 video cassettes, three iron lockers, Rs 1,93,202 cash were confiscated from Jayalalithaa.

Read more: Court Orders Transfer Of Jayalalithaa's Gold, Diamond Jewellery To TN Govt