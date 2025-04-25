Karnataka HC Slams State Govt Over Smart Meter Price And Mandatory Installation

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday came down on the State Government for fixing abnormally high prices for smart meters and making their installation mandatory for all newly built houses.

The court also stayed the communication by the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) to its consumers to get smart meters installed at their houses. Hearing a petition filed by one Jayalakshmi challenging a notice by an Assistant Engineer of Bescom from Doddaballapura asking her to install a smart meter, the bench chaired by Justice M Nagaprasanna asked the Government counsel, "Have these problems arisen because of your guarantees? Who had asked you to give free electricity? What should the poor do if the Government hikes prices abnormally and compels them to buy smart meters?"

The court also took the State Government to task for changing its stance on the issue. "Initially you said smart meters are mandatory only for temporary connections. Now you have made it mandatory for permanent connections too. This is a harsh decision. How will the poor consumer arrange such a huge amount," the bench asked.

Jayalakshmi's advocate said as per the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (Prepaid Smart Meters) Rules 2024, installation of smart meters is mandatory only for temporary connections and for permanent connections, it is left to the discretion of the consumers. "But despite my client's connection being a permanent one, Bescom is pressuring her to install these metres. The Government is selling these metres for Rs 10,000 through outsourced agencies even as the price of a smart meter in the open market is just Rs 2,000," he said.

The bench said it is a dangerous trend to procure smart meters from outsourced agencies. Later it posted the next hearing to June 4 while directing issuance of notices to Bescom and the State Government. Jayalakshmi, a resident of Doddaballapur, had applied for upgrading the electricity connection of her house to three-phase from the single phase. But the Bescom officials insisted she get new smart metres installed. When she did not budge, they issued her a notice claiming that it was mandatory.



