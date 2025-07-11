Karnataka HC Seeks Govt Response On Mandatory Kannada In CBSE, CISCE Schools Within Three Months

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to file its response within three months regarding a petition challenging the mandatory inclusion of Kannada as a subject in CBSE and CISCE-affiliated schools across the state.

The directive was issued by a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice V Kameswar Rao and Justice CM Joshi, during a hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by C Somashekar and other parents and teachers of students studying in CBSE and CISCE-recognised schools.

During the hearing, the petitioners' counsel argued that although the plea had been filed long ago, the government had failed to submit any objections for over two years. The court took note of this inaction and orally observed, “The government has done nothing for two years. It must wake up immediately. If not, we will consider granting interim relief as requested in the petition.”

Following this, the bench granted the government three months to file its response and postponed further hearings.

The Core of the Petition

The petition challenges the state government's move to enforce Kannada as a compulsory language in CBSE and CISCE schools, under the Karnataka Language Learning Act (2015) and related rules framed in 2017. According to government directives, schools recognised by CBSE and CISCE must teach Kannada either as a first or second language.

The petitioners argue that such enforcement violates the right to choose a language of instruction and goes against provisions in the Karnataka Educational Institutions (Recognition and Regulation of Permissions) Rules. As per Rule 6(2), failure to comply with these rules may result in the withdrawal of a school’s No Objection Certificate (NOC), which could impact their affiliation status.

The PIL also contends that compelling Kannada as a mandatory language under Rule 6(5) could negatively affect both students and teachers. Students, especially those who wish to choose their combination of first, second, or third languages, may face academic and career-related disadvantages in the future, the petition states.

Additionally, the petition claims that teachers who are qualified to teach subjects other than Kannada may also suffer professionally, due to restrictions imposed by the language policy.

Allegations of Coercion

The petitioners further allege that the state is using the NOC framework to indirectly pressure CBSE and CISCE-affiliated schools into adopting Kannada instruction, under the guise of regulatory compliance. They argue that such actions are arbitrary and prejudicial, and could set a dangerous precedent for academic autonomy and parental choice in education. The case will now be heard after the government files its reply within the given time frame.

Read more: Karnataka High Court Quashes State Government's Order To Withdraw 43 Criminal Cases Including Hubballi Riot Charges