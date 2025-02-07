ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka HC Rejects Plea To Transfer MUDA Case Involving CM Siddaramaiah To CBI

Karnataka HC dismisses petition seeking direction to transfer MUDA site allotment case allegedly involving CM Siddaramaiah to CBI.

Karnataka HC dismisses petition seeking direction to transfer MUDA site allotment case allegedly involving CM Siddaramaiah to CBI.
File Photo: Karnataka High Court (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 7, 2025, 11:04 AM IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna seeking a direction to transfer the investigation into the MUDA site allotment case to the CBI.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

"The material on record on its perusal nowhere indicates that the investigation conducted by Lokayukta is partisan, lopsided or shoddy for this court to refer the matter to CBI for further investigation or reinvestigation....Petition is dismissed," Justice M Nagaprasanna said.

Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law B M Mallikarjun Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Lokayukta police establishment, located in Mysuru on September 27, following the order of the Special Court that exclusively deals with criminal cases related to former and elected MPs/MLAs.

Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna seeking a direction to transfer the investigation into the MUDA site allotment case to the CBI.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is facing allegations of illegalities in the allotment of 14 sites to his wife Parvathi B M by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

"The material on record on its perusal nowhere indicates that the investigation conducted by Lokayukta is partisan, lopsided or shoddy for this court to refer the matter to CBI for further investigation or reinvestigation....Petition is dismissed," Justice M Nagaprasanna said.

Siddaramaiah, his wife, brother-in-law B M Mallikarjun Swamy, Devaraju -- from whom Swamy had purchased land and gifted it to Parvathi -- and others have been named in the FIR registered by the Lokayukta police establishment, located in Mysuru on September 27, following the order of the Special Court that exclusively deals with criminal cases related to former and elected MPs/MLAs.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SIDDARAMAIAH MUDA CASEMUDA SITE ALLOTMENT CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.