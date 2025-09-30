ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka HC Refuses To Vacate Stay On Capping On Movie Tickets At Rs 200

Bengaluru: The high court on Tuesday refused to revoke the single judge bench order staying the State Government's notification capping ticket prices at multiplexes and cinema halls at Rs 200.

However, it directed the association of multiplexes to maintain the accounts of collection from ticket sales and submit them to the Government before the 15th of every month until the original petition is disposed of.

The court also said that the multiplexes and cinema halls have to return the additional amount collected from the sale of tickets if the single judge bench upholds the State Government's decision to cap prices of movie tickets at Rs 200. The court also directed the association to screen its order before the start of the movie in all multiplexes.

The high court bench comprising Justice Suraj Govindaraju and Justice Rajesh Rai gave this order while hearing petitions filed by the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC), the Kannada Film Producers Association, pro-Kannada organisations and 33 persons seeking the vacating of the order by the single judge bench.