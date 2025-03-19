Karnataka HC Orders Report on Encroachment of Government Land in Kethaganahalli Within 10 Days

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed the state government to submit a detailed report within ten days regarding the encroachment and clearance of government grazing land in various survey numbers in Kethaganahalli, Ramanagara. The bench postponed the hearing after issuing the directive.

Petition Against Land Encroachment by Central Minister’s Relatives

The case pertains to a petition filed by S.R. Hiremath, head of the Samaja Parivartana Samudaya, questioning the non-implementation of the Lokayukta order to clear encroached land allegedly occupied by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and his relatives. The division bench, comprising Justice K. Somashekar and Justice T. Venkatesh Naik, conducted the hearing.

Survey Numbers Under Scrutiny

The High Court specifically instructed that a report on the encroachment clearance of survey numbers 7, 8, 9, 16, and 79 in Kethaganahalli be submitted by April 3. During the hearing, Revenue Department Principal Secretary Rajendra Kumar Kataria was present and provided explanations.

Investigation into 86 Acres of Alleged Encroachment

During the proceedings, government lawyers stated that an investigation is underway into allegations of land encroachment involving 86 acres linked to Kumaraswamy’s family. Authorities are verifying whether land grants were genuinely issued. Already, 14 acres of encroached land have been reclaimed, and notices have been issued for the clearance of the remaining 18 acres, with the process set to proceed per legal protocols. Officials assured the court that not an inch of government land would be spared.

Petitioner’s Claims and Demand for Action

Lawyers representing the Samaja Parivartana Samudaya argued that only 14 acres of the encroached land have been cleared, while a total of 110 acres of grazing land remains under unauthorised occupation. They alleged that the land was acquired using fake land grant approvals, for which no official records exist. A report on the issue had already been submitted by the Tahsildar in 2014, yet the full encroachment has not been removed. The petitioner urged the court to consider the entire land as encroached and take necessary action as per the Lokayukta report.

High Court Questions Legitimacy of Land Grants

The High Court questioned the Revenue Department’s Principal Secretary about the extent of land grants issued in Kethaganahalli. In response, Kataria admitted that no records exist confirming the grants and that a committee has been formed to investigate. Forensic reports are also being sought to verify the authenticity of grant documents. So far, 14 acres have been reclaimed, and notices have been issued for the clearance of another 18 acres.

Revenue Department Seeks More Time

When the court asked whether the department could submit a report within a week, Kataria responded that forensic analysis is required, and additional time would be necessary.

Court Expresses Concern Over Missing Land Records

The court raised concerns over missing land documents and warned that if the situation continues, the land itself might disappear. It hinted that an order might be necessary to recover any financial benefits gained through illegal occupation.

Need for Effective Land Reclamation Measures

The bench emphasised that mere discipline among officials is not enough. It pointed out that while 70 acres of government land had allegedly been acquired without approval, authorities act swiftly with bulldozers to clear even five feet of encroachment by the poor. The court stressed the importance of a structured approach to reclaiming government land and resolving the issue effectively. The hearing was then postponed.