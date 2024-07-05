ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka HC Issues Notice To SIT On Ex-MP Prajwal Revanna's Bail Plea

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 5, 2024, 6:24 PM IST

The SIT had arrested former MP, Prajwal Revanna from Bengaluru airport on May 30 on the basis of an FIR filed at Holenarasipur police station. His father, MLA HD Revanna had earlier been arrested on charges of kidnapping a woman and later released on bail. His mother, Bhavani Revanna was granted anticipatory bail in the same case. His brother, Suraj Revanna is in police custody in a case of alleged sexual abuse of a party worker.

Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday issued a notice to the SIT in connection with the bail applications filed by former MP Prajwal Revanna, who was arrested on charges of rape and sexual assault.

After Revanna's petition was heard, the bench of Justice Krishna S. Dixit adjourned the hearing and issued a notice to SIT seeking its opinion on the matter.

Presently, SIT is probing into three cases against Revanna, who has been arrested only in connection with one case.

The Special Court of People's Representatives had ordered on June 26 to deny bail to Revanna regarding the FIR registered in the Holenarasipur police station. Due to this, he filed a criminal petition in the High Court seeking regular bail.

Investigators have not arrested Revanna in connection with the second FIR registered by the CID. Thus, an application has been filed for anticipatory bail. The counsel for the petitioner said that the office has raised an objection regarding the merits of hearing the petition.

During the hearing, the court questioned whether anticipatory bail is allowed in the FIR registered by the CID. Also, the hearing was adjourned saying that the government should file an objection in this regard.

Revanna is currently in judicial custody in connection with a case registered in the Holenarasipur Town police station. The CID has recently filed a second FIR in connection with the same allegation but the investigators have not made any arrests in this case so far.

