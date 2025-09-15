ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka HC Dismisses Former BJP MP's Plea Against Decision To Invite Banu Mushtaq To Open Mysuru Dasara

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by former BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Pratap Simha and others challenging the decision of the state government to invite Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara festival beginning September 22.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi refused to interfere in the decision of the state government.

"We are not persuaded to accept that a person from a different faith inaugurating a function organized by the state government would violate a legal or constitutional right of the petitioners or any values enshrined in the Constitution. Therefore, the petitions stand dismissed," the court said.

Pratap and three others - H S Gaurav, T Girishkumar and R Sowmya - who had filed separate public interest litigations, requested the court to direct the government to withdraw the invitation extended to Banu Mushtaq, as she is a Muslim and allow the Dasara festivities to take place as per Hindu rituals. The petitioners had also urged for declaring Mysuru Dasara an inseparable part of the rituals of the Hindu religion.