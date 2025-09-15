ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka HC Dismisses Former BJP MP's Plea Against Decision To Invite Banu Mushtaq To Open Mysuru Dasara

The court held that a person from a different faith inaugurating a government function would not violate any values enshrined in the Constitution

File Photo: 2024 Annual Dasara procession in Mysuru
File Photo: 2024 Annual Dasara procession in Mysuru (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 15, 2025 at 1:45 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by former BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Pratap Simha and others challenging the decision of the state government to invite Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Mysuru Dasara festival beginning September 22.

The division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi refused to interfere in the decision of the state government.

"We are not persuaded to accept that a person from a different faith inaugurating a function organized by the state government would violate a legal or constitutional right of the petitioners or any values enshrined in the Constitution. Therefore, the petitions stand dismissed," the court said.

Pratap and three others - H S Gaurav, T Girishkumar and R Sowmya - who had filed separate public interest litigations, requested the court to direct the government to withdraw the invitation extended to Banu Mushtaq, as she is a Muslim and allow the Dasara festivities to take place as per Hindu rituals. The petitioners had also urged for declaring Mysuru Dasara an inseparable part of the rituals of the Hindu religion.

Advocate General K Shashikiran Shetty, appearing for the state government, argued that the Dasara festival is a state festival where all people can participate. Moreover, the selection of guests is made by a committee comprising local MPs and MLAs. While appealing for dismissal of the petitions, he also urged the court to impose heavy costs on the petitioners.

Ever since the government invited Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Dasara festival, the right-wing activists, including BJP leaders, have been opposing the decision, claiming the writer does not believe in Hindu rituals.

Read More

  1. Mysuru Dasara 'Secular', 'Cultural' Festival, Says Siddaramaiah; Defends Invite To Banu Mushtaq
  2. BJP Says Dasara Inauguration By Banu Mushtaq Against Religious Sentiments

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MP PRATAP SIMHA BJPMYSURU DASARA FESTIVAL CONTROVERSYKARNATAKA GOVERNMENTDASARA HINDU RITUALSKARNATAKA HC BANU MUSHTAQ

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Swarnalata Sahu, Who Taught Odisha's Women Farmers How Climate Action Begins From Paddy Fields

A Stitch In Time: Artisan Meraj Ansari's Effort To Put A Jharkhand Village On World Embroidery Map Bears Fruit

Billions Of AI Prompts, Billions In Energy Costs: The Planet Pays As Data Centres Heat Up

Dussehra 2025: Festivals May Divide, But Cuttack's Durga Puja Binds Hindus And Muslims

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.