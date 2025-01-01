ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka HC Directs Father Of Bengaluru Techie To Inform SC About Custody Of Daughter-in-Law In Suicide Case

The Karnataka High Court is currently hearing a petition filed by Atul’s mother seeking custody of her minor grandson.

Representational Picture
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed the father of Atul Subhash, a city-based techie who died of suicide last month, to inform the Supreme Court about the judicial custody of Nikita, his estranged wife and accused in the case.

The Apex Court is currently hearing a petition filed by Atul’s mother seeking custody of her minor grandson. Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the interim order in response to a petition by Nikita, challenging the legality of her arrest and the abetment to suicide case registered against her following her husband's death.

Nikita’s lawyer Bharath Kumar argued that her arrest was unlawful as the police failed to serve the grounds for her detention. He also sought interim bail for her, emphasising her need to defend herself in the top court. However, State Public Prosecutor-II Vijayakumar Majage sought time until January 6 to provide details of the investigation.

During the proceedings, Nikita’s counsel highlighted that the trial court had scheduled the hearing of her and other accused’s bail applications for January 4. He requested the High Court to direct the trial court to decide on the bail plea on the same day following which the HC agreed and adjourned further hearings on the petition to January 6.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has directed the father of Atul Subhash, a city-based techie who died of suicide last month, to inform the Supreme Court about the judicial custody of Nikita, his estranged wife and accused in the case.

The Apex Court is currently hearing a petition filed by Atul’s mother seeking custody of her minor grandson. Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the interim order in response to a petition by Nikita, challenging the legality of her arrest and the abetment to suicide case registered against her following her husband's death.

Nikita’s lawyer Bharath Kumar argued that her arrest was unlawful as the police failed to serve the grounds for her detention. He also sought interim bail for her, emphasising her need to defend herself in the top court. However, State Public Prosecutor-II Vijayakumar Majage sought time until January 6 to provide details of the investigation.

During the proceedings, Nikita’s counsel highlighted that the trial court had scheduled the hearing of her and other accused’s bail applications for January 4. He requested the High Court to direct the trial court to decide on the bail plea on the same day following which the HC agreed and adjourned further hearings on the petition to January 6.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BENGALURU TECHIE SUICIDE CASEBENGALURU SUICIDE CASEKARNATAKA HIGH COURT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.