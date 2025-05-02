Karnataka HC Dismisses BJP MLC C T Ravi's Petition In Derogatory Remarks Case

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Friday dismissed BJP MLC C T Ravi's petition seeking quashing of the FIR filed against him for making derogatory remarks against Women and Child Welfare Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar during the winter session of the state legislature held in Belagavi in December.

With this verdict, decks have now been cleared for the Hirebagewadi Police in Belagavi district to continue the probe against Ravi.

The High Court bench, chaired by Justice M Nagaprasanna, held that if the alleged word is indeed used by the petitioner against the woman minister, it certainly amounts to outraging her modesty. In such cases, the petitioner, being an MLC, cannot claim protection under the parliamentary privileges he enjoys.

During the hearing, Ravi's advocate argued that since the petitioner is a member of the state legislature, he enjoys certain parliamentary privileges and immunity for their speech or actions inside the house. So he shall not be held liable for whatever he said in the house. Further, he said a complaint was filed before the chairman, who is custodian of the Legislative Council, and he has already given his ruling on the matter. So there is no scope for registering an FIR, he argued.

The advocate representing the minister countered Ravi's argument, saying Ravi can take shelter under parliamentary privileges only for his speech or action about the functioning of the government, but not when he used derogatory and obscene remarks against another member. He said the Supreme Court made it clear in the Sita Soren Vs Union of India case.

Special Public Prosecutor Belliyappa argued that when the incident happened, the proceedings of the Legislative Council were adjourned and the Chairman was not in his chair. So the chairman has no power to inquire about the incident. Moreover, the CCTV cameras installed in the house have captured the remarks made by the petitioner.

During the winter session held in Belagavi, Ravi was alleged to have used derogatory remarks against Hebbalkar after the council proceedings were adjourned. After which, a group of followers of Hebbalkar had tried to attack Ravi by barging into the Suvarna Soudha.

Later, Ravi was arrested by the Hirebagewadi police after Hebbalkar lodged a formal complaint against him. Ravi was given bail by the High Court the next day.