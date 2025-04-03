Karnataka HC Bans Bike Taxi Services, Asks Govt To Formulate Rules Within Three Months

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has ordered bike taxi services like Rapido, Uber and Ola to stop operations immediately.

The court gave the state government three months to formulate clear rules for bike taxis. Justice BM Shyam Prasad ruled that bike taxis must stop running within six weeks. He stated that two-wheelers cannot be used as transport vehicles until proper rules are set under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. “The Transport Department cannot register motorcycles as transport vehicles or issue permits without proper regulations,” he said.



Karnataka’s Transport Minister, Ramalinga Reddy, said the government would follow the court’s orders. “We will review the ruling and frame guidelines within the given time,” he said. However, Rapido expressed its disappointment stating the ruling will affect many riders who rely on bike taxis for their livelihood. “We are worried about our riders’ livelihood. We will consider legal options after going through the detailed order,” a Rapido spokesperson said.



The court referred to a 2019 expert report that raised concerns about traffic and safety. The state government has long argued that private two-wheelers (with white number plates) cannot be used for commercial purposes. Authorities had seized over 300 bikes between 2019 and 2022, following protests from auto drivers. In 2021, Karnataka had introduced an Electric Bike Taxi Scheme to promote green transport. However, the government withdrew it in March, 2024, citing safety concerns and misuse. Meanwhile, Rapido continued operating under temporary court protection.



Urban transport expert Satya Arikutharam supported the ban. “Bike taxis carry safety risks. The government should regulate auto-rickshaws and shared mobility instead of allowing unregulated bike taxis,” he said. With Karnataka now working on clear rules, the ruling may influence other states dealing with similar issues.