Karnataka: Hanagal Gang-Rape Case Accused On Bail Rearrested After Holding Roadshow

Haveri: Five men accused in the Hanagal gang-rape case in Karnataka, released on bail, were rearrested after a video surfaced online of them holding a roadshow, police said on Friday.

According to District Superintendent of Police, Anshukumar, "All the accused, after securing bail, celebrated in a car from Haveri to Akki Alur. The accused violated their bail conditions. Consequently, a case has been registered under various sections of the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita), and five of them have been taken back into custody". He added that a search is underway for the remaining two.

The accused, Aftab Chandanakatti, Madar Saab Mandakki, Samiwullah Lalanavar, Mohammad Sadiq Agasimani, Shoaib Mulla, Tousip Choti, and Riyaz Savikeri were released after a court here granted bail in the 2024 gang-rape case on Tuesday. The rearrested were produced before the Haveri District Court and are being interrogated. SP Anushkumar added that an application will be filed in court seeking the cancellation of their bail on the grounds of violating bail conditions.

On January 8, 2024, a victim filed a complaint with the police, alleging she was gang-raped. The Hanagal police, investigating the case, had arrested 19. Of these, 12 accused had been released on bail 10 months ago. The court had repeatedly rejected the bail applications of the remaining seven accused.