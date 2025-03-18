Karnataka Govt Warns Of Legal Action Against Children Who Abandon Parents In Hospitals After Transfer Of Property

Bengaluru: Of late, Karnataka has been witnessing a disturbing and inhumane trend, wherein elderly parents, who once nurtured and gave everything to their children as they grew up, are now unfortunately being discarded as burdens. The state government launched a crackdown after it was found that several elderly parents were abandoned in government medical college and hospitals by their children, often after transferring property rights to them.

Taking a stern stand, the Directorate of Karnataka Medical Education issued a circular ordering to register a suo moto case against such children who transfer property and abandon parents in government hospital(s).

As per Section 23 of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007, if children neglect or abandon their parents after inheriting the property, a case can be filed to set aside the will or transfer of the property and to regain ownership of the aged parents.

There are provisions that in case any parent/senior citizen is incapable of filing a suit, any voluntary society/organisation registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 can also file a case on their behalf.

Therefore, it is advisable to immediately submit the information about the number of cases registered in this regard to the Directorate and the Directors of the Institutions to take necessary action to file a suo moto case in such cases as per the rules. This instruction has been issued to all the autonomous government medical colleges and all the super specialty hospitals in the state, the circular mentioned.

Recently during a review meeting, the director of Belgaum Institute Of Medical Sciences (BIMS) raised this issue with the Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil. Deeply concerned, the minister immediately asked the director of medical education (DME) Dr BL Sujatha Rathod to alert all institute heads and file complaints with assistant commissioners (revenue sub-division) to take action against the children responsible. The Minister has also called for cancellation of wills and property transfers executed by abandoned parents in favour of their children.

Many abandoned parents have stated that their children deserted them in hospitals, knowing they would receive food, clothing and shelter. While some cited economic hardships, most cases involved elderly parents being left behind after they transferred their property to their children.