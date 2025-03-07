Karnataka Govt To Cap Ticket Prices At Multiplexes At Rs 200

Bengaluru: Fulfilling the long pending demand of the Kannada Film Industry, the Karnataka Government is all set to cap the ticket prices at cinema halls, including multiplexes, at Rs 200.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his budget for 2025-26, announced that the cost of the ticket of each show in all theatres of the state, including multiplexes, will be capped at Rs 200. However, he has not clarified if the capping is applicable only for Kannada movies or if it covers non-Kannada movies also.
The Kannada Film Industry has been demanding the regulation of ticket prices at theatres, especially in multiplexes, for a long time now. The preference of multiplexes for non-Kannada movies over Kannada films, considering the high revenue the former fetch, was the reason for the demand for capping ticket prices. Multiplexes in Bengaluru charge Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 for a ticket for non-Kannada movies.
In the 2017-18 budget, Siddaramaiah also announced the capping of ticket prices for Kannada movies at Rs 200. Though his government issued an order in May 2017 to this effect, it was never implemented.
Other Announcements For Film Industry
- A multiplex movie theatre complex will be constructed under the PPP model on 2.5 acres of land owned by the Karnataka Film Academy in Nandini Layout in Bengaluru.
- The cinema industry is to be given the status of an industry, and the facilities provided under the Industrial Policy will be extended to the film industry.
- A repository of Kannada movies will be created in digital and non-digital formats with the aim to preserve Kannada movies depicting social, historical and cultural values.
- Creating an OTT platform to promote Kannada movies.