Karnataka Govt To Cap Ticket Prices At Multiplexes At Rs 200

Bengaluru: Fulfilling the long pending demand of the Kannada Film Industry, the Karnataka Government is all set to cap the ticket prices at cinema halls, including multiplexes, at Rs 200.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his budget for 2025-26, announced that the cost of the ticket of each show in all theatres of the state, including multiplexes, will be capped at Rs 200. However, he has not clarified if the capping is applicable only for Kannada movies or if it covers non-Kannada movies also.

The Kannada Film Industry has been demanding the regulation of ticket prices at theatres, especially in multiplexes, for a long time now. The preference of multiplexes for non-Kannada movies over Kannada films, considering the high revenue the former fetch, was the reason for the demand for capping ticket prices. Multiplexes in Bengaluru charge Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 for a ticket for non-Kannada movies.