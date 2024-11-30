Karnataka Govt Suspends IV Ringer Lactate Use In Hospitals Amid Maternal Deaths

Bengaluru: In response to recent concerns over maternal deaths at Ballari District Hospital, the Karnataka government has halted the use of IV Ringer Lactate solution in all government hospitals across the state. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced the precautionary measure on Saturday, stating that the decision was taken after doubts were raised regarding the safety of the solution.

Rao explained that 192 batches of the IV solution were supplied to the Drug Supply Corporation, and while most of the batches had been used without issue, concerns emerged over two specific batches. As a result, the entire batch supply was suspended pending further investigation.

"After doubts arose regarding two batches, all 192 batches were stopped from use as a precaution. Following an order from the High Court, testing at the Central Drug Laboratory (CDL) was conducted, confirming the solution's safety. Based on the CDL report, an expert technical committee in Karnataka reviewed the situation and allowed the use of some batches," said Minister Gundu Rao.

He further noted that the Ringer Lactate solution had been used in several hospitals without any reported issues, but concerns were specific to Ballari District Hospital, where recent maternal deaths occurred. To determine whether the IV solution could have contributed to the fatalities, the batches used at the Ballari hospital were sent for anaerobic testing. The test results, expected in a week, will help determine if the solution played a role in the deaths.

In the meantime, the use of IV Ringer Lactate solution remains suspended statewide as a precautionary step. The Health Minister emphasized that every life is important, and steps must be taken to ensure safety in medical treatments.

The maternal deaths in Ballari occurred following caesarean surgeries performed on November 9, 10, and 11. Out of 34 surgeries conducted over these three days, complications such as kidney injury were found in seven cases, with four patients succumbing to their injuries. Two of the remaining three patients have been discharged, while one continues to receive treatment at Ballari VIMS.