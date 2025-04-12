Karnataka Govt Signs MoU With European Firms To Run E-RT In Hubballi-Dharwad

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has signed a memorandum of understanding with European companies to start a pilot electric rapid transit (e-RT) project between Hubballi and Dharwad. The Chief Minister's Office said in a statement on Saturday that Minister Santosh Lad recently visited Switzerland to study the success of the project.

Lad explained the feasibility and opportunities of the proposed project to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. "A memorandum of understanding was signed with Hess AG, Hess India and SSB AG to start the pilot electric rapid transit project between Hubballi and Dharwad," the statement read. Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting at his residence on the (e-RT) project in Hubballi and Dharwad.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the implementation of the project within three months. "This is a fully electric system and will operate on elevated roads in the city and on the ground in other places. In this, 250 people can travel at a time. A feasibility study has been conducted for the last one year," the CMO said.

Representatives of the organisations informed Siddaramaiah that this metro-style transportation system is being successfully implemented in many European countries. "If this project is successful in Hubli and Dharwad, the CM said it can be extended to other second-tier cities of the state," the CMO explained.