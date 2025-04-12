ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Govt Signs MoU With European Firms To Run E-RT In Hubballi-Dharwad

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah instructed officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the implementation of the electric rapid transit (e-RT) project within three months.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 12, 2025 at 2:50 PM IST

1 Min Read

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has signed a memorandum of understanding with European companies to start a pilot electric rapid transit (e-RT) project between Hubballi and Dharwad. The Chief Minister's Office said in a statement on Saturday that Minister Santosh Lad recently visited Switzerland to study the success of the project.

Lad explained the feasibility and opportunities of the proposed project to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. "A memorandum of understanding was signed with Hess AG, Hess India and SSB AG to start the pilot electric rapid transit project between Hubballi and Dharwad," the statement read. Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting at his residence on the (e-RT) project in Hubballi and Dharwad.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the implementation of the project within three months. "This is a fully electric system and will operate on elevated roads in the city and on the ground in other places. In this, 250 people can travel at a time. A feasibility study has been conducted for the last one year," the CMO said.

Representatives of the organisations informed Siddaramaiah that this metro-style transportation system is being successfully implemented in many European countries. "If this project is successful in Hubli and Dharwad, the CM said it can be extended to other second-tier cities of the state," the CMO explained.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has signed a memorandum of understanding with European companies to start a pilot electric rapid transit (e-RT) project between Hubballi and Dharwad. The Chief Minister's Office said in a statement on Saturday that Minister Santosh Lad recently visited Switzerland to study the success of the project.

Lad explained the feasibility and opportunities of the proposed project to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. "A memorandum of understanding was signed with Hess AG, Hess India and SSB AG to start the pilot electric rapid transit project between Hubballi and Dharwad," the statement read. Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting at his residence on the (e-RT) project in Hubballi and Dharwad.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) on the implementation of the project within three months. "This is a fully electric system and will operate on elevated roads in the city and on the ground in other places. In this, 250 people can travel at a time. A feasibility study has been conducted for the last one year," the CMO said.

Representatives of the organisations informed Siddaramaiah that this metro-style transportation system is being successfully implemented in many European countries. "If this project is successful in Hubli and Dharwad, the CM said it can be extended to other second-tier cities of the state," the CMO explained.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KARNATAKA GOVTEUROPEAN FIRMSKARNATAKA

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.