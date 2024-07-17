ETV Bharat / state

Facing Backlash, Karnataka Govt Puts Private Job Quota Bill On Hold

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday put on hold a bill, which mandated reservation for Kannadigas in the private sector. Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024 was cleared by the state Cabinet on Tuesday.

"The bill approved by the Cabinet to provide reservation for Kannadigas in private sector organisations, industries and enterprises has been temporarily put on hold. This will be revisited and decided in the coming days," a statement issued by the Office of the Chief Minister said on Wednesday.

"Any industry, factory or other establishments shall appoint fifty per cent of local candidates in management categories and seventy per cent in non-management categories," the bill read. The bill came in for criticism from business honchos and tech tycoons.

Earlier in the day, apex IT industry body Nasscom expressed deep disappointment and concern over the bill, and has exhorted the state government to withdraw it.