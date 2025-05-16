Karnataka Govt Proposes To Hike Liquor Licence Renewal Fees By 100%

Bengaluru: After having increased the price of liquor thrice in the last two years, the Congress-led Karnataka government has now proposed to hike the annual licence renewal fees of distilleries, breweries, liquor shops, bars and restaurants and clubs serving liquor by a whopping 100 percent. Even bottling units have not been spared.

The government on Friday issued a preliminary gazette notification effecting a steep hike in the licence fees calling objections from the parties concerned within seven days. The objections will have to be submitted to the principal secretary of the finance department, Vidhana Soudha. Following which, the new rates will come into effect from July 1. The government is hoping to collect an additional Rs 600 crore annually from this revision.

As per the notification, the annual licence renewal fee of breweries has been hiked to Rs 54 lakh from the existing 27 lakh and that of the distilleries to Rs 90 lakh from Rs 45 lakh. Similarly, the annual licence renewal fee of bottling units of distilleries and breweries has been increased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

The annual lease amount of retail vend of bulk beer has also been hiked to Rs three lakh and that of clubs and bar and restaurants serving liquor to Rs two lakh.

Even the licence transfer fee for selling Indian liquor or foreign liquor, or both, has been hiked from the existing twice the licence fee to three times the fee.

The renewal of licences of retail liquor shops in cities with more than 20 lakh population has been hiked to Rs 12 lakh per annum from existing Rs 8.5 lakh and those in smaller towns has been hiked in the range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Similarly the renewal of licences for clubs serving alcohol has been revised in the range of Rs 4 lakh to Rs 13 lakh.

Opposing the decision to revise licence renewal fees, the members of the Karnataka Wine Merchants Association held a preliminary meeting on Friday. "We have had a preliminary discussion today. We will take a final stand by Monday after another round of discussion," association president Govindraj Hegde told ETV Bharat.

However, a member of the association said the government's proposal will have a negative impact on the liquor business which has already become highly competitive, reducing the profit margins of the wine shop owners almost to nil. "I feel at least 10 to 15 percent of licensees will not renew their licences," he added.

General secretary of the Association of Distilleries and Brewers Shivalingaiah also opposed the government's move. "The government must understand that the licence is only a means to run a business and it should not be seen as a source of income. The 100 percent hike will definitely burden the distillers and brewers," he said.

The association has called a meeting of its members on Saturday to discuss the issue. "We will definitely file our objections to the government," he added.