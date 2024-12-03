ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Govt Proclaims 2025 As 'Gandhi Bharat Year' To Mark Centenary Of Congress' Belgaum Session

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has proclaimed 2025 as "Gandhi Bharat Year" to commemorate the Congress' 1924 session under Mahatma Gandhi's leadership.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The 39th session of the Indian National Congress was held in 1924 in the border district headquarter town of Belagavi (earlier called Belgaum) in north Karnataka.

"The chief minister has given instructions to start preparations for organising meaningful programmes in the name of 'Gandhi Bharat' throughout the year as part of the centenary celebrations," the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.

The programmes will be launched on December 26 and 27 as part of the session's centenary celebrations.

A decision was also taken to hold a Congress Working Committee meeting in Belagavi on December 26 and a public meeting on December 27.

Siddaramaiah also directed officials to illuminate the major 32-kilometre stretch of roads and 30 intersections of Belagavi city in line with Mysuru Dasara.