Karnataka Govt To Promulgate Ordinance To Roll Out Welfare & Social Security Schemes For Platform Based Gig Workers

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government on Friday decided to promulgate an ordinance to implement a bill that seeks to roll out social security and welfare schemes for platform-based gig workers in Karnataka through a welfare board.

With this, Karnataka will become the first state to enact a comprehensive bill to ensure social security schemes for gig workers. Though the previous Congress government in Rajasthan got a similar bill passed, it was not implemented after the regime change. As per an estimation, there are about 2.3 lakh gig workers in the Karnataka state.

The Karnataka Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Friday took a decision to implement the Karnataka Platform Based Gig Workers (Social Security and Welfare) Bill by promulgating an Ordinance.

The bill proposes to collect 1 to 5 percent of the payout to the gig workers by the platforms/ aggregators on each transaction as a welfare fee and utilise it for the welfare of the gig workers. The schemes will be rolled out through a Gig Workers Welfare Board to be set up soon after the ordinance is promulgated.

"The aggregators/ platforms have to transfer the welfare fee to the board every three months," said H K Patil, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister.

The gig workers have to register themselves with the board after being onboarded by any platform irrespective of the duration of the work to receive benefits of the schemes the board will roll out. The board in turn will issue ID cards to them. The data of existing gig workers has to be given by the aggregators or platforms within 45 days from the date of the commencement of the ordinance.

Hailing the decision as historic, Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad said the new law will help lakhs of people working as gig workers in online platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkint etc.

Providing social security schemes like health insurance and other benefits was a promise made by the Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the 2023 Assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha polls. As part of his poll campaign in Karnataka, Rahul held meetings with gig workers to understand their problems.