Karnataka Govt Orders Probe Into Protocol Privilege Misuse By Actress Ranya Rao

Senior IAS officer Gaurav Gupta has been appointed as the investigation officer and he has been asked to submit a report in one week.

Karnataka Govt Orders Probe Into Protocol Privilege Misuse By Actress Ranya Rao
Ranya Rao. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 11, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the alleged misuse of VIP protocol by actress Ranya Rao, who was recently arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) while illegally carrying gold bars worth Rs 12 crore.

Senior IAS officer and Additional Chief Secretary Gaurav Gupta has been appointed as the investigation officer and asked to submit a final report within a week. The probe will also examine potential involvement of her stepfather K Ramachandra Rao, an IPS officer who is currently serving as MD of Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation.

Ranya Rao is accused of using VIP protocol privileges, typically meant for senior officials, to escape security checks and smuggle gold. The issue echoed in the Assembly on Tuesday with the Opposition bench seeking a thorough probe into the alleged misuse of VIP protocol privileges by the actress. The Opposition members also sought the State Government to reveal the names of two Ministers in the Siddaramaiah Government who reportedly were in touch with Ranya Rao according to media reports.

In reply, Home Minister G Parameshwara said the Government had no information about the Ranya Rao case as the DRI did not share any details of the case with the state police. He also said he was unaware of DRI handing over the case to CBI for further investigation.

