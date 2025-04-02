Summer Effect: Govt Offices In Kalaburagi, Belagavi Divisions To Work From 8 AM to 1.30 PM

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government on Wednesday changed the timings of its offices in the Kalaburagi and Belagavi revenue divisions due to summer.

As per the new timings, the Government offices in Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Koppal (in Kalaburagi division), Vijayapura and Bagalkot (Belagavi division) will function between 8 am to 1.30 pm. The new timings will be in force for April and May months. From June 1, the offices will function on the regular timing between 10.30 am to 5.30 pm.

"Since the temperature in these districts rises to an unbearable level during the summer months, office working hours have been changed keeping the well being of Government employees in mind," a Government order issued today said.

Last week, the Karnataka State Government Employees Association had made a petition to the State Government seeking change in timings.

The temperature levels in these districts have already been on the rise, touching 40 degree celsius most days in the month of March and it is expected to hover above 40 degree celsius in April and May.

"The change in timings of Government offices is beneficial to both the employees and the general public. Since the mercury level in these divisions crosses 43 to 44 degree celsius between the second week of April and May third week, it is also difficult for people to visit Government offices in the afternoon," said Basavalingappa, a revenue department employee from Kalaburagi said.