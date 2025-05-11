Karnataka Govt Offers 4,000 Litre Tankers At Rs 660 With 24-Hour Delivery Assurance

Bengaluru : The Karnataka government has launched two new initiatives, Sanchari Cauvery and Sarala Cauvery to regulate the city's unorganized and overpriced water supply sector.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced the schemes on Friday, highlighting their role in ensuring affordable, accountable, and technology-driven water delivery to Bengaluru residents.



“Water tankers were being sold at prices as high as Rs 3,000 per load, with over 3,000 private borewells operating unchecked. Under the Sanchari Cauvery scheme, BWSSB will now supply 4,000 litres of drinking water for Rs 660 and 6,000 litres for Rs 740,” Shivakumar said. “This is not borewell water, but clean, treated water provided by the government,” he added.



The scheme is expected to curb exploitation by private tanker operators and offer a reliable water source during dry seasons. Through a newly launched mobile app and web platform, residents can book water tankers, choose capacity, track deliveries in real-time, make payments, and receive driver details.

An OTP-based verification at the time of delivery ensures accountability. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has promised doorstep delivery within 24 hours of booking, including during high-demand periods, at no extra cost. A 24/7 helpline has also been set up to handle grievances. “This is an effort to bring all water supply systems under one transparent structure and support urban poor and middle-class families who cannot afford large upfront costs,” Shivakumar explained.



The second initiative, Sarala Cauvery, aims to ease access to Cauvery water connections by offering flexible payment plans. For houses with a built-up area of up to 600 square feet, residents can pay Rs 1,000 upfront and the remaining amount in 12 monthly instalments. The plan includes water usage charges and a nominal 0.15% service fee. For apartments or homes above 600 square feet, applicants will need to pay 20% of the demand notice upfront and the remaining 80% over a year. Physical water connections will be installed after the initial payment.



He also announced that work has begun on a Rs 1,900 crore project to treat Vrishabhavathi river water, which will be used to replenish lakes in Bengaluru Rural district. The government has also proposed conducting a Cauvery Arathi, inspired by the Ganga Arathi, to raise public awareness about water conservation.



Shivakumar added that the sixth phase of the Cauvery project is under consideration, with efforts underway to secure financial support from banks following a recent revision in rates.