ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Govt Mandates Kannada Language Use On Labels And Manuals Of All Locally-Manufactured Products

Bengaluru: From now on, all industrial products and consumer goods manufactured and marketed in Karnataka must have product labels, manuals, and user guidelines in Kannada language along with other languages. A circular in this regard was issued by the Department of Commerce and Industries on Friday.

The department has made it mandatory to print labels and user guidelines in Kannada along with other languages, on all industrial and consumer products manufactured and sold in the state.

The decision comes after several pro-Kannada organisations expressed concerns over absence of Kannada in labels of most of the products manufactured in Karnataka.

The government has invoked Section 17(7) of the Kannada Language Comprehensive Development Rules which makes it mandatory to the maximum extent possible for all manufactures to have names of their products and user guides in Kannada along with other languages of their choice.