Karnataka Govt Prohibits Usage of Artificial Colours in 'Gobi Manchurian' and 'Cotton Candy'

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Monday prohibited the usage of artificial colours in 'Gobi Manchurian' and 'Cotton Candy' in the state as their usage causes adverse effects on the health of the people. Addressing a press conference at Vikas Soudha, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao said, “The quality of Gobi Manchurian and Cotton Candy being sold across the state is poor due to artificial colouring. This is having an adverse effect on public health.”

"Harmful 'Rhodamine-B' in cotton candy and 'Sunset Yellow' colour and 'Tatrazine' in Gobi Manchurian have been detected. In case of any violation of the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006 rule 59, the department can file a case in court which can lead to imprisonment from seven years to life term and a fine up to Rs 10 lakhs," the minister said.

“The samples of Gobi Manchurian and Cotton Candy being sold across the state have been collected and analysed in state laboratories,” the minister said. Disclosing the details of the test results, the minister said, "Out of 171 samples of Gobi Manchurian collected, as many as 107 samples tested positive for carcinogenic chemicals such as Tartrazine, Sunset Yellow, and Carmosine colour. Similarly, out of the 25 samples of Cotton Candy, at least 15 samples tested positive for artificial chemicals like Tartrazine and Rhodamine-B."

Based on the results, a ban on the usage of any artificial colours in preparation of 'Gobi Manchurian' and Cotton Candy has been initiated. Other food items, including kebab powder, will also be tested soon," the minister said. The public has been advised not to use any artificial colours in food or to use them in limited quantities.

