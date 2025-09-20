ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Govt Forms SIT To Probe 'Voter Deletion' Allegations In Aland Assembly Constituency

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at a protest rally against alleged vote rigging in the Lok Sabha elections at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Friday, August 08, 2025. ( IANS )

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Saturday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate allegations of large-scale deletion of voters from electoral rolls in Kalaburagi district’s Aland constituency during the 2023 assembly polls.

The move follows Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s claims that a significant number of voters were removed in Aland segment during the 2023 elections and that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was protecting the “vote chors.” The SIT will be headed by Additional Director General of Police (CID), who will be assisted by two Superintendent of Police rank officers Saidulu Adavath and Shubhanwita.

The development comes after Aland MLA B R Patil lodged a police complaint stating that 6,670 voters across 256 polling stations were unlawfully removed from the electoral rolls.

Subsequent verification by the election officers revealed that applications were submitted for deletion of 6,018 voters, of which only 24 were found to be valid and legally processed, the MLA was quoted as saying in a government order.