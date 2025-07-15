Karnataka Govt Drops Devanahalli Land Acquisition Process

Bengaluru: In a major decision, the Karnataka Government on Tuesday dropped the controversial acquisition process for about 1,770 acres of agriculture land near the Bengaluru International Airport at Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru owing to stiff opposition from the farmers.

With this the three and half year long (about 1,194 days) spirited protest by the farmers to save their fertile lands has finally paid off.

"Our Government has decided to drop the process of acquisition of 1,770 acres land spread across Channarayapatna and other 13 villages in Devanahalli taluk respecting sentiments of the farmers," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced after holding talks with the farmers.

Actor Prakash Raj who led the farmers agitation over the last two months, thanked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for the decision in favour of farmers. "Siddaramaiah has walked the talk. He has showed that he doesn't only talk about the social justice but delivers also," the actor said.

Siddaramaiah when in opposition had visited the protesting farmers and assured them of returning their lands if the Congress come to power.

The CM however said the Government will acquire the lands near the airport provided the farmers give their consent. "Since land is required for setting up industries, we will continue to acquire land but only of those farmers who are willing to give. We will give them an additional price over and above the guidance value and also a portion of developed land," Siddaramaiah said.

The government issued final notification for acquiring about 1,770 acres in 2022 to set up an aerospace park. Not willing to part with their fertile lands, the farmers were on an indefinite protest since then.

The protest gained momentum last month when prominent members of civil society including writers and actors joined the agitation with actor Prakash Raj at the forefront forcing the Government to open a channel of talks. Several writers had also sought intervention of Opposition Leader in Look Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

In in his July 4 meeting with the farmers the CM had sought time till today (July 15) to take a final call on farmers demand. He was concerned about the legal implications of dropping the land for which a final notification issued.

In today's meeting a final decision was taken in favour of the agitating farmers.