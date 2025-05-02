ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Govt Regularises Over 12,000 Civic Workers In Bengaluru On Labour Day

Bengaluru: In a significant move, the Karnataka government on Thursday handed over permanent appointment letters to 12,692 civic workers in a ceremony organised by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as part of the May Day celebrations. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar were present at the event.

Addressing the event, “We have made civic workers permanent, and soon in the coming days, nearly 9,000 vehicle drivers, helpers, and machine operators will also be made permanent. Our government is committed to ensuring job security for all sanitation workers.”

Siddaramaiah recalled Gandhiji's view that one must see divinity in cleanliness. “There is no such thing as high or low in sanitation work,” he said. Citing Basavanna, he stated, “Kayak is Kailasa, all work is sacred.”

Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar said that the government has fulfilled its promise of transforming the lives of civic workers. Addressing the gathering, the Deputy CM said, “You are now government employees. You have made Bengaluru a clean and globally recognised city.”