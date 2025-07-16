ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Govt Caps Movie Ticket Prices At Rs 200

The Rs 200 cap includes the entertainment tax levied by the state government.

Published : July 16, 2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government on Tuesday issued a draft notification capping the ticket prices at cinema halls, including multiplexes, at Rs 200.

"Provided that the cost of the ticket of each show in all theatres of the state, including multiplexes, for all language films shall not exceed Rs 200 inclusive of entertainment tax," the notification read.

The stakeholders and general public have been asked to file objections, if any, within 15 days, after which final notification will be issued. The Rs 200 cap includes the entertainment tax levied by the state government.

The draft notification was issued by the Home Department under the Karnataka Cinema (Regulation) (Amendment) Rules, 2025. The department said that the suggestions and objections can be submitted to the Additional Chief Secretary, Vidhana Soudha, Home Department.

Heeding to the demand of the Kannada film industry, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his budget speech for 2025-26 had announced that the cost of the ticket of each show in all theatres of the state, including multiplexes, will be capped at Rs 200.

Multiplexes in Bengaluru charge Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 for a ticket for non-Kannada movies. In the 2017-18 budget also Siddaramaiah had also announced capping of ticket prices for Kannada movies at Rs 200. Though his government issued an order in May 2017 to this effect, it was never implemented.

