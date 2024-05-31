Karnataka Govt Bans Use Of Liquid Nitrogen In Smoking Biscuits, Desserts

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has imposed a ban on the use of liquid nitrogen while serving smoking biscuits, desserts and other eatable in hotels and restaurants in view of the severe health issues it can cause.

The state government has warned that those violating the order will be punished with seven years of life imprisonment along with a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 permits the use of liquid nitrogen as a freezing and cooling agent in dairy products and ice creams. However, when it comes to using it for serving smoking biscuits and desserts, it can cause severe health issues.

Consumption of liquid nitrogen in these food items can lead to problems to the digestive system. Thus, the government has issued a notification banning liquid nitrogen while serving eatables to customers.

The move comes after a 12-year-old girl was diagnosed with a hole in her stomach recently after eating liquid nitrogen (smoky) paan at a wedding last month. Following which, she had to undergo a surgery.

Recently, a video in this regard went viral triggering panic among people. Eventually, the state government had banned liquid nitrogen (smoky) paan.