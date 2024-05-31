ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Govt Bans Use Of Liquid Nitrogen In Smoking Biscuits, Desserts

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 31, 2024, 1:01 PM IST

Use of liquid nitrogen is permissible as freezing agent in dairy products and ice creams but it is not allowed to be used while serving smoking biscuits, desserts and other eatables as it has the potential of causing harm to the digestive system.

Karnataka Govt Bans Use Of Liquid Nitrogen In Smoking Biscuits, Desserts
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has imposed a ban on the use of liquid nitrogen while serving smoking biscuits, desserts and other eatable in hotels and restaurants in view of the severe health issues it can cause.

The state government has warned that those violating the order will be punished with seven years of life imprisonment along with a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 permits the use of liquid nitrogen as a freezing and cooling agent in dairy products and ice creams. However, when it comes to using it for serving smoking biscuits and desserts, it can cause severe health issues.

Consumption of liquid nitrogen in these food items can lead to problems to the digestive system. Thus, the government has issued a notification banning liquid nitrogen while serving eatables to customers.

The move comes after a 12-year-old girl was diagnosed with a hole in her stomach recently after eating liquid nitrogen (smoky) paan at a wedding last month. Following which, she had to undergo a surgery.

Recently, a video in this regard went viral triggering panic among people. Eventually, the state government had banned liquid nitrogen (smoky) paan.

Read more

  1. Banned: Tamil Nadu Prohibits Use Of Liquid Nitrogen In Smoke Biscuits
  2. Explained: Why You Shouldn't Let Children Eat 'Smoke Biscuits, Paan'; What Experts Say
  3. Building Part Collapses In Liquid Nitrogen Tank Blast; 1 Hurt

TAGGED:

BANS USE OF LIQUID NITROGENKARNATAKA GOVERNMENTLIQUID NITROGENBAN ON LIQUID NITROGEN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.