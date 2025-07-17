Karnataka Govt Asks NTPC To Scout For More Locations To Set Up Nuclear Power Plant

Bengaluru: The State Government on Thursday decided to ask the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) to come out with more locations to set up its proposed nuclear plant in Karnataka.

NTPC initially proposed Vijayapura, Koppal and Raichur as possible locations. But the State Cabinet which met on Thursday decided to ask NTPC to review more locations across the state and submit a fresh proposal.

"We need a nuclear plant for sure. However, we want the NTPC to study the whole state and submit a feasibility report based on which the Government will take a final call," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil told the reporters after the meeting.

Last year, the state's revenue department wrote a letter to Raichur district administration seeking a report on the land identified for the nuclear plant.

In January, NTPC Parmanu Urja Nigam Limited was set up as a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC.

Earlier NTPC has also signed an agreement with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd to enable the transfer of the Mahi Banswara Rajasthan four-unit nuclear project from NPCIL to the Ashvini joint venture.

The Cabinet also decided to amend the definition of plastic bag in the notification issued in 2016 and 2018 banning the use of plastic bags and define it as a compostable plastic bag. He said the amendment is being proposed to make plastic management easier.