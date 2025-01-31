ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Government Appoints Retired IPS Officer As Chief Information Commissioner

Bengaluru: Retired IPS officer Ashit Mohan Prasad has been appointed as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) of Karnataka, along with seven Information Commissioners, after a delay of over six months. The State Government issued a notification on these appointments on Thursday.

Senior journalists including Rudranna Hartikote, K Badruddin, and S Rajshekhar along with K Raman, Dr Harish Kumar, and retired IAS officer B R Mamatha have been appointed as Information Commissioners. The team is expected to take oath in a day or two, officials sources said.

The posts of CIC and ICs were lying vacant for over six months, resulting in a huge pile-up of cases besides causing significant delays in resolving appeals under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The post of CIC has been lying vacant since the retirement of N C Srinivas in June last year.