Karnataka Government Appoints Retired IPS Officer As Chief Information Commissioner

Bengaluru: Retired IPS officer Ashit Mohan Prasad has been appointed as the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) of Karnataka, along with seven Information Commissioners, after a delay of over six months. The State Government issued a notification on these appointments on Thursday.
Senior journalists including Rudranna Hartikote, K Badruddin, and S Rajshekhar along with K Raman, Dr Harish Kumar, and retired IAS officer B R Mamatha have been appointed as Information Commissioners. The team is expected to take oath in a day or two, officials sources said.
The posts of CIC and ICs were lying vacant for over six months, resulting in a huge pile-up of cases besides causing significant delays in resolving appeals under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The post of CIC has been lying vacant since the retirement of N C Srinivas in June last year.
As per an official from the Karnataka Information Commission, the Bengaluru bench alone has over 55,000 pending cases.
For petitioners and RTI activists of the state, who have been waiting for their appeals to be heard, the appointments are expected to be a huge relief. In order to maintain accountability and transparency in the government department, experts have been emphasising for prompt appointments on numerous occasions.
