Karnataka Govt Announces One Day Paid Menstrual Leave For Working Women

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government on Thursday announced one day paid menstrual leave every month for all working women of the state.

The move is likely to benefit over 15 lakh working women of the state. The state cabinet which met here approved the menstrual leave policy to ensure the well being of women employees and promote workplace inclusivity. Women can avail this leave during their menstruation cycles.



The policy will apply to women working across sectors both in government and private. With this Karnataka, probably has become the first state to provide such facility to women employees working across sectors. While Kerala already provides two days of menstrual leave for trainees of ITIs, Bihar and Odisha have restricted the facility only for government employees.

