Karnataka Governor Gehlot Reserves Temple Bill For Presidential Assent

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has reserved the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill for the assent of the President. The bill was passed on March 6, 2024, and submitted to the Governor afresh on May 16, 2025.

The bill aims to enhance the common pool fund of funds from the high-income generating temples. It seeks to enhance to 10 per cent of gross income of religious institutions exceeding Rs one crore.

The bill proposes grant in aid to the religious institutions of notified category-C only, which is less income or in needy circumstances.