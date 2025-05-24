ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Governor Gehlot Reserves Temple Bill For Presidential Assent

The bill seeks to enhance to 10 per cent of gross income of religious institutions exceeding Rs one crore.

File photo of Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 24, 2025 at 7:00 PM IST

Bengaluru: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has reserved the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Amendment) Bill for the assent of the President. The bill was passed on March 6, 2024, and submitted to the Governor afresh on May 16, 2025.

The bill aims to enhance the common pool fund of funds from the high-income generating temples. It seeks to enhance to 10 per cent of gross income of religious institutions exceeding Rs one crore.

The bill proposes grant in aid to the religious institutions of notified category-C only, which is less income or in needy circumstances.

It proposes that four general members of the management committee should be skilled in Vishwakarma Hindu temple architecture and sculpture.

"I am of the opinion that instead of giving assent to the proposed bill, I would deem fit to reserve this bill for the kind consideration of the Honourable President to avoid more constitutional complications, since it involves constitutional restrictions as well as scrutiny,” Gehlot said in his order on Friday.

