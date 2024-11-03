ETV Bharat / state

Waqf Land Controversy: Karnataka Government Withdraws Eviction Notices To Farmers After BJP Announces Protest

Bengaluru: A fresh slugfest has erupted between Karnataka's ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over eviction notices allegedly issued by the Waqf Board against farmers in Vijayapura.

The saffron party claimed that similar notices were received by affected farmers in Kalaburagi, Bidar, and Shivamogga. It also alleged that the government labelled their land as “Waqf Property, Transaction Is Banned."

The BJP has also planned statewide protests on Monday against the classification of farmland as Waqf property.

CM Intervenes, Halts Evictions

In response to the BJP reaction, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed officials not to evict farmers from lands they have cultivated for years.

He has instructed the Revenue Department to immediately retract notices served to farmers across affected districts.