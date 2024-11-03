Waqf Land Controversy: Karnataka Government Withdraws Eviction Notices To Farmers After BJP Announces Protest

Bengaluru: A fresh slugfest has erupted between Karnataka's ruling Congress and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over eviction notices allegedly issued by the Waqf Board against farmers in Vijayapura.
The saffron party claimed that similar notices were received by affected farmers in Kalaburagi, Bidar, and Shivamogga. It also alleged that the government labelled their land as “Waqf Property, Transaction Is Banned."
The BJP has also planned statewide protests on Monday against the classification of farmland as Waqf property.
CM Intervenes, Halts Evictions
In response to the BJP reaction, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah directed officials not to evict farmers from lands they have cultivated for years.
He has instructed the Revenue Department to immediately retract notices served to farmers across affected districts.
Addressing the media, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara confirmed that the CM instructed all deputy commissioners to retract any notices issued to farmers. “The matter is now resolved, though future developments remain uncertain,” he added, emphasising that Waqf's claims must align with revenue records; otherwise, revenue records would take precedence.
Other Leaders React
Former CM Bommai slammed the government’s move to withdraw waqf land notices and termed it a mere “distraction” aiming to pacify farmers ahead of upcoming by-elections.
Meanwhile, farmers held protests in many villages in Vijayapura after officials tried to reclaim Waqf land from locals.
Amid the ongoing controversy over Waqf properties in Vijayapura, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi has accused Housing, Waqf, and Minority Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan of trying to stir up communal tension and promote "Islamisation." Joshi is now calling for Zameer Khan to be removed from the State Cabinet.