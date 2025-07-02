Karnataka To Rename Bengaluru City University After Manmohan Singh

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government on Wednesday decided to rename Bengaluru City University after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The state cabinet meeting held at Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapur district, 50 km north of Bengaluru, decided to change the name of the university. This is the first time in the country that a university is being named after Manmohan Singh, who is considered to be the architect of India's economic reforms.

The decision follows the announcement by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his budget speech, where he stated the university would be rechristened in honour of Manmohan Singh's contribution to India's growth. Singh passed away on December 26 last year.

The cabinet also decided to rename Bengaluru Rural district as Bengaluru North district. The decision is primarily aimed at changing the perception about the district and attracting investments, a minister said.

"Whenever the mention of Bengaluru Rural is made, outsiders think it was a rural part of Bengaluru. But in reality, the entire district has turned urban over the past few years. So the Government decided to change the name," he added.

The Cabinet also decided to change the name of Bagepalli town in Chikkaballapur district to Bhagyanagar owing to the demand from the locals. The change of name was sought as the locals felt the Bagepalli name was derived from Telugu. Situated on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway, the town is just 10 km away from the Karnataka and Telangana border.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar made a public display of unity in Mysuru amid speculation of leadership change. Speaking to reporters at the Mysuru airport, both held hands and raised them in the air.

"BJP leaders are experts in lying. We are both on good terms. This Government is rock solid and it will complete its full term. No matter what one says," Siddaramaiah said.