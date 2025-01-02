ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Government To Probe Into Irregularities In Smart City Works

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government is all set to probe into allegations of irregularities in the works of Smart City project carried out in six cities of the state.

Urban Development Minister B S Suresh (Byrathi) ordered for an enquiry after he found shortcomings in many works carried out under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious project during a review of the project on Thursday.

He asked the department secretary to get an independent agency to look into all works carried out in six cities - Belagavi, Davanagere, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru, Shivamogga and Tumakuru - covered under the Smart City project and submit a report within three months.

Bengaluru is the seventh city that was selected for infrastructure upgradation under the project. The committee will have technical experts from universities and the Indian Institute of Science along with senior officials from the Urban Development and Public Works Departments.