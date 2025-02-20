Karnataka Government Makes Elaborate Arrangements To Ensure Smooth Conduct Of SSLC And PUC Board Exams

Bengaluru: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced the schedule for the 2024-25 Second PUC and SSLC examinations, alongside a series of measures aimed at ensuring a smooth and fair examination process. The announcement was made by the Karnataka Minister for Education, Madhu Bangarappa, who emphasised the government's commitment to improving student performance and maintaining the integrity of the examination system.

The Second PUC exams will be conducted from March 1 to March 20, 2025, while the SSLC exams will take place from March 21 to April 4, 2025. The board has published the detailed examination schedule on its official website.

A total of 7,13,862 students have registered for the PUC examination, including 6,61,474 fresh candidates, 34,071 repeaters, and 18,317 private candidates. The SSLC examination has seen a total registration of 8,96,447 students, with 8,42,817 fresh candidates, 38,091 repeaters, and 15,539 private candidates. To accommodate the exams, 1,171 centres have been designated for PUC and 2,818 centres for SSLC. Adequate arrangements have been made to ensure fair and secure examinations, including the deployment of 2,342 local vigilance teams and 1,662 flying squads.

In a bid to improve student performance, the SSLC Mid-Year (SA-01) examination is scheduled from September 24 to October 1, 2024. Additionally, a preliminary examination will be conducted at the district level from February 25 to March 4, 2025, with same-day evaluation to promptly address students' learning gaps.

Bangarappa highlighted the importance of parental involvement, stating, "We are ensuring that parents are actively engaged in their children’s education through bi-weekly meetings and progress reports."

To further boost results, monthly review meetings are being held under the leadership of the Principal Secretaries of the Education Department, involving Commissioners, District Collectors, and CEOs. Furthermore, a 20-point program has been formulated for academic improvement, with regular supervision by district officials and pre-university teachers. Model question papers—three sets for PUC and four sets for SSLC—have been made available on the board’s website to aid student preparation.

To maintain examination integrity, webcasting will be implemented at exam centres under the District Collector’s supervision. Additionally, a 200-meter radius around examination centres will be designated as a prohibited area, leading to the closure of Xerox, cyber, and computer centres in these zones during exam days.

Bangarappa reassured students and parents, saying, "We are committed to conducting a fair and transparent examination process, and strict measures have been put in place to prevent any malpractice." The government has also arranged adequate police security at examination centres and vowed to take strict action against any instances of question paper leaks or examination irregularities under the provisions of the Education Act.

The final admit cards for the Second PUC examination were issued to all principals on February 18, 2025. Chief Superintendents, Deputy/Joint Chief Superintendents, and custodians have been designated to oversee the smooth conduct of the exams. Additionally, 31,000 evaluators for SSLC and 65,000 for PUC will be involved in assessing answer scripts at designated evaluation centres. With these extensive measures in place, the Karnataka government aims to ensure a seamless examination process, providing students with the necessary support and a secure environment to excel in their academic pursuits.