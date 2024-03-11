Karnataka Government Launches 'Trust Map' Scheme for Four-Unit Houses Construction

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that a "trust map" scheme has been launched in Bengaluru where those constructing four-unit houses on plots up to 50x80 feet area can get permission online for their building maps from a registered architect or engineer.

Addressing a press conference at Vidhana Soudha here on Monday, Shivakumar said, "Along with the trust map, revolutionary steps such as a new property tax system and distribution of property tax accounts have been taken. The government has designed these transparent programmes to facilitate the citizens to get hassle-free permissions," he said.

"This project is designed under the concept of 'Brand Bengaluru'. Under this project, the public needs to visit the corporation offices to get permission for their building maps and they can get permission without greasing the palms of officials," he said. Architects and engineers, who grant permission, should register their names in the government list. The building map will be verified as per the rules. Last year 9,000 building map permissions were granted and it is estimated that this time permission for 10,000 maps will be allowed.

"The scheme will be implemented in the first phase in all the wards of Raja Rajeshwari Nagar and Dasarahalli zones. Later, it will be extended to Bengaluru," the Deputy Chief Minister said. “The current Unit Area Value (UAV) property tax system was launched in 2008. At that time properties were classified into 18 categories. This created confusion in tax payments. The guideline rate is fixed for Uniform Property Tax in the Bengaluru area. The tax system has been simplified by this system. Now, we have made six classifications, which are residential (owners and tenants), commercial, industrial, star hotel, exempted and completely vacant land," he said.

"An opportunity is being given to those who have not declared themselves for payment of property tax. Through this, property tax number and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) account will be given to citizens, who have self-declared their property," he pointed out.

